KARACHI - A suspected robber was killed by the shopkeeper during a robbery in New Karachi on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place when the group of robbers allegedly tried to loot a general store owner who offered resistance to the bid and killed one of them, while other fled from the scene.

The SHO Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station Imtiaz Mir Jutt said that The exchange of fire between the general store owner and a group of armed men held at Sector 5-B 1, New Karachi. “A four-member group of armed robbers entered a general store and attempted to rob cash and other valuables but in retaliation, the shop owner, namely Mohsin Rasheed opened fire at the robbers, killing one of them at the spot. The other robber however, managed to escape from the scene,” the SHO said while disclosing the initial information.

Jutt added that acting the police reached the site and inquired about the incident. The body of the suspected robber killed was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later shifted to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth for identification purpose. The police also claimed to have recovered a pistol from the possession of the kiiled robber. According to SHO Jutt, the general store owner used his own licensed weapon to kill the robber.

Meanwhile, at least nine more suspected criminals were arrested by Rangers and police in separate raids.

Two suspected criminals were apprehended during a targeted raid conducted by paramilitary force – Rangers in Ferozabad area. The suspects arrested were identified as Muhammad Noman and Jashwant alias Gora Munna. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of crime, particularly robberies. The troops also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

Separately, five more suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids in parts of Brigade police station limits including Lines Area and Jutt Lane. The suspects arrested were included Raza, Arif alias Mullah, Ali Raza, Altaf and Aqeel Ahmed. Police officials said that the suspects arrested included street criminals and absconders. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

In yet another incident, two more suspected criminals were arrested by Clifton police. According to police officials, the suspects, namely Kalu and Sajid were arrested along with weapons, who were involved in various cases of crimes, particularly street crimes. The cases against them were registered.

Two die in road mishaps

At least two people died and two others were injured in different areas of the metropolis.

Rescue sources said that an unknown vehicle knocked down a motorcycle carrying two people near Kamal Petrol Pump in Old Golimar, Karachi.

As a result of accident 60-year-old Chand Muhammad died on the spot while Zubair 22, was critically injured.

Two motorcycle riders identified as Zeeshan 25, and Danish 22, were injured in hit and run accident near Hamdard University at Northern Bypass. The injured were rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where Danish succumbed to his wounds. Separate cases into both incidents against unknown drivers were registered at concerned police stations and investigation was underway.

Woman commits suicide

Staff reporter from Shikarpur as: A married woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her home at her native village Shah Marfani over domestic issues in the limits of Ghari Yasin Police Station, approximately 40 kilometers from here, on Sunday.

According to details, a married woman identified as Ms Salma, 20, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her house over trivial domestic issues.

Following on the information area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Taluka Hospital Ghari Yasin for autopsy and handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem examination.

A case was yet to be registered till filling of this news story.