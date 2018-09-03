Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) former parliamentarian Syed Ali Raza Abidi on Sunday resigned from the party basic membership after not being nominated as the party‘s candidate for the by-election in Karachi National Assembly constituency NA-243.

Abdi who is the former parliamentarian of MQM posted his resignation on social media. “I will not be able to continue participation with MQM-Pakistan due to personal reasons. Therefore, it is requested to accept my resignation from basic membership,” said that letter signed by Abdi calling attention to party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

It is pertinent to mention here that Abidi since his college days remained a big supporter of Altaf led MQM, his father also was elected as an MNA on MQM‘s ticket. In election general election 2013, Abidi won the Karachi National Assembly constituency NA-251 on MQM‘s tickets whereas he also contested July 25th on NA-243 polls and was defeated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. Currently Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to vacant the seat and by-election has been scheduled on National Assembly constituency of Karachi.

Internal party sources said that the main reason behind Ali Raza Abidi resignation is the matter of distribution of party ticket for NA-243. Abidi expressing annoyance had opposed the MQM-P decision making body choice of bringing Faisal Sabzwari in the contest of NA-243 ignoring him who worked for hard during last polls. Responding to the MQM-P coordination committee decision of nominating MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari for the by-election in NA-243, Abidi shared his handwritten resignation on social media and confirmed his stepped down from basic membership of MQM-Pakistan over personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Abidi while talking to a TV channel informed that he was being punished for having ties with the party‘s PIB fraction led by Dr Farooq Sattar. He further said that party decision making body dropped me from the by-election but it is unfortunate that it did not bother to consult me over the nomination of candidate. Earlier in 2017, Abidi also resigned National Assembly seat after quitting MQM-P over merger with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). Later the hurdles between the PSP-MQM leaders ended up merger and Abidi rejoined MQM-P on the call of Dr Farooq Sattar.

Furthermore, PIB and Bahdurabad fractions of MQM-P settled their dispute and contested the July 25th polls under the supervision of MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.