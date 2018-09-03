Share:

QUETTA: The eight days Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) campaign will start from Monday (today) in two polio high risk districts of Balochistan. Provincial Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Syed Faisal Ahmed said in the campaign some 207,454 children would be vaccinated in Quetta and Pishin.

“During the IPV Campaign children under age of 4 to 23 months would be injected with polio vaccine which would be helpful to halt polio virus from moving to rest of the province,” Syed Faisal Ahmed added that upto 23 months children are most vulnerable to polio and more than 85 per cent cases are reported in this age group, therefore, Government of Balochistan with support of its partners will be launching a special campaign in Quetta and Pishin.

“This campaign is to further strengthen immunity against polio virus in most venerable community,” Syed Faisal Ahmed said. Syed Faisal Ahmed appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children at the nearest Center to help prevent their children from lifetime paralysis. IPV will boost their immunity and IPV plus OPV will ensure that children are safe from polio, he added.–APP