Members of the showbiz community lit candles at Tamaseel Theatre on Sunday to pay tribute to martyrs of the 1965 War and the war on terror. On this occasion, actors and actresses raised slogans in favour of the army chief and Pakistan Army. Actress Mahnoor had arranged the ceremony to pay tribute to the martyrs. Ayesha Chaudhry, Imran Shoki, Razi Khan, Laki Dear and Mohammad Irfan were also present. Talking to the media, Mahnoor said, "Martyrs of 6 September are our real heroes. The entire nation remembers them and pays tribute to them.