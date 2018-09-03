Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Agriculture Department and Livestock Department on Sunday started plantation throughout the province under Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme.

High officials of both departments and other staff yesterday planted saplings to kick-off the campaign in various cities.

Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said the department had set the target to plant one million trees throughout the province. He said that celebrating a “Green Day” at national level will definitely change country’s fate.

Entire department was engaged in this activity, he said. Agriculture sector, he said, was facing climatic change and it was affecting the fate of the sector adversely. This programme, he added, would definitely play a positive role in betterment of climate in the province and agriculture sector will improve. He said that many varieties of crops were going to vanish due to hot and humid weather conditions in Punjab. He said that Green Pakistan Programme was aimed at reinvigorate country’s ailing sector through a large-scale plantation besides protecting and conserving wildlife and their habitats for revival of the overall biodiversity, which was in danger because of over-exploitation or sustainable use of natural resources. The agriculture secretary appealed to people to join his department’s tree plantation programme.