KHYBER AGENCY - Another youth of Pirokhel village of Landi Kotal died due to Congo virus in a hospital in Peshawar on Sunday.

A relative of the deceased while confirming the death said that on Saturday, Khan Haidar was admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex where from he was referred to Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar due to his precarious condition. Khan breathed his last in the LRH on Sunday morning. Khan Haidar, son of Janat Mir was the attendant of the first Congo-affected person, Salman Shinwari, in a hospital in Islamabad. Moreover, health officials revealed that two more relatives of the deceased had been shifted to hospital because of suspected health conditions.

Meanwhile, as precautionary measures, the administration closed 3 private schools and a market in the affected village to halt spread of the fatal virus. The health officials urged residents of the affected area to strictly follow safety measures, especially those who have animals in their houses.