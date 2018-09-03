Share:

Dutch extreme right politician Geert Wilders seems afraid of Imran Khan, for after the latter’s speech to the Senate against the planned contest and exhibition of cartoons of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon him), the former cancelled the event. That prevented the Tehrik Labaik holding protests demanding the expulsion of the Dutch ambassador. One wonders what threat Imran conveyed. Was it bouncers? There is a little cricket in the Netherlands, so Wilders might have heard of Imran even if he doesn’t play himself.

The cancellation of the exhibition took place after the Dutch government had defended Wilders’ right to hold the contest in the premises of Dutch Parliament. Wilders is the main opposition, and almost became the government in the last election. However, that was probably not Imran’s main focus; it was probably the transfer of the DPO Pakpattan, because he didn’t go to the dera of Khawar Maneka to apologise for his being stopped at a naaka. Now Khawar is not only a Customs officer, but also the first husband of Imran’s present wife. We might now be living in Naya Pakistan, but it’s Purana Punjab.

I wonder if Imran is going to take the plea that the transfer was provincial subject, and the first he had heard of it was when he read the newspapers. Presumably he did so while on the helicopter from PM Secretariat to Bani Gala. Helicopter rides are a good time to read the papers. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar might pipe up that planes are better. Y’know, he not only got to travel in one himself, but took his family along, and you couldn’t get away from the image on the social media. I suppose we’re lucky that Buzdar didn’t pose with a thumbs-up sign. Or point at the plane while grinning inanely. Apart from travelling on a plane, he went to Pakpattan, not to transfer the DPO again, but to visit the shrine of Baba Farid Shakarganj. And just to make sure that the saint knew a CM had come to pay his respects, he had full protocol.

Actually, that wasn’t the PTI’s problem with the bureaucracy. Imran picked a DMG officer for the post of CBR Chairman, which the taxation service officers don’t like, even though the officer has been Secretary to the Board of Investment. Khawar Maneka is a taxation service officer. I’m afraid they’re not going to be very popular under this government. And there’s Zia Cheema, the Grade-20 officer who doesn’t like the Planning Minister, and was posted out. A Railways official has also gone on two years’ leave as soon as Sh Rashid took over as Minister.

Sh Rashid is probably a symbol of the PTI at work. He has ordered free travel for all passengers over 70, and a huge discount for those over 65. Apart from Imran preferring to die rather than benefiting, who’s going to persuade the ladies to avail the concession? It’s been hard enough to get ladies to admit being over 30 to apply for reserved Senate seats, but persuading them to travel on a train?

It’s probably bad enough that we’ve got three men admitting they’re over 45, though that seems a small price to pay for running for President. The President is part of Parliament, so it might seem a bit of a ramp to make someone who can’t get into it by election, its head. Look, while Maulana Fazlur Rehman lost in the recent election, Aitzaz Ahsan lost in 1993, and moved to the Senate, going back there after a gap in 2012. The expected winner, the PTI’s Arif Alvi, himself may be a re-elected MNA, but before he won in a by-election in 2014, he lost four provincial elections on the trot for the PTI since 2002.

He’s going all over the country campaigning, but he didn’t go to GHQ. That honour was reserved for Imran Khan, and carefully selected ministers, like Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Parvez Khattak. Some say that Khattak presented his bacteriological warfare plan (infect the other side with TB), but the preference seems to be with using cows.

I don’t think the Army made a choice, what with the death of Sepoy Maqbool Hussain in Attock. He had been captured in the 1965 War, and was not released until 2005. He was awarded the Sitara-i-Jurat in 2009. The USA had the death of another former PoW to mourn, but from the Navy. Senator John Mc Cain passed away of a brain tumour, and forbade President Donald Trump from attending the funeral. Senator McCain had a long career, which started when he became a Navy pilot, becoming a PoW when he was shot down during the Vietnam War. He not only became a Senator later, but was twice the Republican nominee for President.

Another problem looming for Imran was the Chinese rebuff of the call by US lawmakers for sanctions against China for its crackdown in Xinjiang. Apparently, loads of Uighurs are being forced into ‘re-education’ camps. Another Muslim cause, it seems. Let’s see how Imran reacts. Yet another Muslim cause, that of the Rohingya, has been highlighted by outgoing UN human rights chief, Hussain Ra’ad Al-Hussein, who started as a Jordanian diplomat. He said that leader Aung San Suu Kyii should have resigned over the military’s violations of the Rohingya’s human rights during the ongoing campaign against them. 700,000 Rohingya are now refugees in makeshift camps in Bangladesh. Imran should hold a dharna for them, and surely the matter would be solved as the Dutch cartoons protest was.

Maybe Imran would prefer a dharna outside Sharjeel Memon’s hospital room. He was in hospital, not in jail, when the Chief Justice visited him. Not only did Sharjeel come outside to greet him, but decanted liquor was to be found in his room. Instead of being impressed that Memon could move himself, and was not to found under the bed brokenly humming film songs, the CJP ordered him back to jail. No white powder was found, much to Imran’s disgust.