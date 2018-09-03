Share:

KARACHI - Senior skin specialist and Chief Medical Officer of Institute of Skin Diseases Dr Qamar Iqbal Chandio has warned that applying substandard henna products can disfigure girls and women owing to their sensitive skin.

Talking to journalist, Chandio said henna seems to be safe for most adults when used on the skin or hair, but it can cause some side effects such as inflammation of the skin (dermatitis) including redness, itching, burning, swelling, scaling, blisters, and scarring of the skin. He said few locally manufactured henna cons cause serious henna dermatitis among women and girls.

He said some henna products were manufactured with hydrochloric acid, acetic acid and other chemicals for dark colour but some time skin could not accept the chemical which causes serious reaction within few hours. He said some time reaction might prove chronic.

He explained that henna dermatitis is not a disease but a reaction of skin, which occurs in women and girls after applying of chemically manufactured henna on Eid days and wedding season in Pakistan by the mid of October and continues till mid-March.

Dr Chandio said skin reaction resultantly caused redness, inflammation, vesicles, and allergy among women and girls after applying of chemically made henna mostly used by female in wedding season and Eid days.

He said such cases were on the rise after Eidul Azha. He said reaction left spots on hands and feet for long times if not treated properly.

He said women colour their hairs with chemically manufactured Henna which might cause reaction on their face and skin. He urged the women to avoid chemically made henna so as to prevent from dermatitis and conduct self test on hand before applying it on hands, feet and hairs.

He said: “Some henna products manufactured in Dadu, Naushahro Feroze and Mehar are best for applying on skin due to its quality; however, chemically manufactured henna products are harmful for girl and women skin.”

He urged the girls and women to sprinkle cool water on reaction parts and immediately consult with skin specialist in case of any emergency so as to avoid further complications. He further advised women to always apply quality products on skin to prevent from reaction and allergies.

Chandio urged the authorities concerned to launch a crackdown against manufacturers and sellers of chemically made Henna products to prevent girls and women from serious skin allergies.