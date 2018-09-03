Share:

BEIJING:- Police in central China said Sunday they arrested nearly 50 people after a violent protest sparked by dissatisfaction with the local school system. More than 600 protesters gathered outside a police station in Leiyang city in Hunan province around midnight Saturday after security personnel stopped a protest earlier in the day, police said in a statement on their website. They said they arrested 46 people who "attacked" the station, throwing bottles and bricks at local officials attempting to address the crowd. Many cars had been destroyed, the statement added.