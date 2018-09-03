Share:



Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta



President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah (C) hands over the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) flag to a representative of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (L) during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta



Chairman of the Alibaba Corporation Jack Ma (C) attends the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta



Artists performs during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Asian Games at the Gelora Bung Karno main stadium in Jakarta