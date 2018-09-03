Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government has decided to launch a full-fledged campaign against encroachments.

He said that this operation will be carried out without any discrimination and “we will not entertain any influence”. The chief minister said that they are determined to curb corruption in the province and every penny of the public will be safeguarded and spent transparently on the public welfare. “Merit, transparency and rule of law will be our line of action and we will bring new local government system, which will resolve issues of the public on their doorsteps,” he said.

The chief minister said that his team consists of capable and hard-working people and they will give result Insha Allah to make people feel what real change is. He vowed that the Punjab government would carry forward the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, he said that, as a worker of Imran Khan, he will work day and night for public welfare.

Also, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of daughter of former Islamabad Police IG Aftab Ahmed Cheema. In his condolence message, the CM sympathised with the grieving family and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.