SADIQABAD-A police officer was presented a shield by Pakistan Life Care Foundation [PLCF] in acknowledgement of his services here the other day. PLCF chairman Mian M Sharif Rashid presented the shield to DSP Javed Akhtar on his transfer from Sadiqabad.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP said that eradication of terrorism was the foremost duty of the police, and adding that he performed his duty with utmost honesty during his posting in Sadiqabad. “The oppressed were provided with speedy justice through on-merit decisions,” he maintained. He said that he would not forget the love and affection he had got from the people during his stay in of Sadiqabad.

PLCF chairman Mian M Sharif Rashid said that the people of Sadiqabad were proud of him as he had work tirelessly along his team for providing protection to the locals’ lives and properties.