Members of Unity and Peace Forum of Pakistan are holding rally in connection of Defence Day coming ahead on 6 September, in Karachi
Members of Unity and Peace Forum of Pakistan are holding rally in connection of Defence Day coming ahead on 6 September, in Karachi
Members of Unity and Peace Forum of Pakistan are holding rally in connection of Defence Day coming ahead on 6 September, at Jinnah Mausoleum in Karachi on Sunday
Members of Unity and Peace Forum of Pakistan are holding rally in connection of Defence Day coming ahead on 6 September, in Karachi