MUZAFFARGARH-The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department cancelled the transfer orders of District Health Officer Dr Kazim Khan here the other day.

His transfer orders were issued on August 28, 2018 and Dr Saleem Akbar Leghari was posted as DO health allegedly on political pressure.

Dr Kazim Khan is known in the district for his honesty and dedication to his work, and his services are acknowledged not only by the health authorities but also by the Unicef and the WHO’s representatives.

He has written a book “A Guide to Primary Health and Nutrition Management” to enhance the professional capacity of health supervisors. Moreover, his remarkable services to improve Expanded Programme on Immunisation [EPI] in the district have been appreciated at higher level.

During Eid holidays, the District Health Authority chief executive officer directed Dr Kazim to visit Rural Health Centres [RHCs] and Basic Health Units [BHUs] in the district to inspect health services.

In compliance with the directives, he visited RHC Basira and pointed out the missing facilities in the healthcare outlets. Further, he uploaded pictorial evidence on WhatsApp DHMT site which the SMO Dr Saleem Akbar Leghari felt ill and struggled politically to replace Dr Kazim Khan from the post of DHO (HR/MIS).

He remained successful in getting transferred Dr Kazim under orders vide No SO (GC) 1-1/2018 (MISC) dated August 28, 2018.

Recently, a delegation of Unicef had visited the district and closely watched the performance of Dr Kazim Khan as DHO (HR/MIS) and also having the charge of DHO (PS) in primary health care delivery.

The delegates highly appreciated his performance and briefed the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department secretary about it.

The secretary cancelled the transfer orders of Dr Kazim Khan on Aug 31, 2018 and he was allowed to continue work as DHO (HR/MIS).

PLANTATION KICKS OFF

The plantation campaign - Plant a Tree for Pakistan - was inaugurated here by Deputy Commissioner Kaiser Saleem here.

CEO District Health Authority Dr Siddique Baloch, DHQ Hospital MC Dr Mehr Muhammad Iqbal and Principal Nursing School Tahira Shahid also planted saplings during the inaugural ceremony of “Plant A Tree for Pakistan” drive here at Nursing School.

Schoolchildren sang national songs, performed tableaus and speeches contest during the ceremony organised by the Nursing School.

AC Muzaffargarh Ch Ashraf, Principal Govt Boys Degree College Prof Iftikhar Hashmi, Divisional Forest Officer Nauman, Dr Maqbool Alam, Dr Mirza Sardar Baig, Dr Riaz Hussain, Fiaz Khan Sahrai and other notables of the district also participated in the inaugural ceremony of the plantation drive.