Share:

KARACHI - Former provincial minister and PPP leader Manzoor Wassan on Friday said that the upcoming three months would be important for political and religious parties in the country and some political leaders would be in jail in the time coming ahead.

Talking to media, the former provincial minister said that prisons are being cleaned for some special guests and the politicians from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Grand Democratic Alliance would likely go to jail. “Important jails like Adiala and Macch prison are cleaned and waiting for the guests,” he said adding that the PPP leaders were not afraid of prisons as they had witnessed its difficulties in past.

Wasan confidently said that the joint candidate of the opposition parties Maulana Fazlur Rehman - who is also the chief of MMA - would give a big surprise before presidential polls and would withdraw in favour of PPP Presidential candidate Aitzaz Ahsan. “Moulana Fazlur Rehman will have a dream and he would sit in favour of Aitzaz,” he said.

Speaking about the killing case of PTI leader Zehra Shahid, Wasan said that she was a courageous women but Khan did not honour her services and sacrifice for the party.

Further speaking on the treason case against former military ruler General retd Pervez Musharraf, Wasan said that it would be a test case for Imran Khan as to how he would bring back the military ruler.

“We are not asking Imran of the fuel spend on helicopter but he should respond over the maintenance and salary of the captain,” he said to another query and added that he should remain Pakistan as the country envision in the guidelines of Quaid-e-Azam rather than making a new one.

Responding to transfers of three top bureaucrats from Sindh province by federal government including Syed Asif Hyder Shah-a close relative of Murad Ali Shah, Iqbal Durrani- son-in-law of Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Sohail Rajput- former finance secretary and trusted man of incumbent Sindh chief minister, Wasan said that it would have been better if these transfers would be made after consultation between federal and provincial governments.