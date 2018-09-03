Share:

PESHAWAR:- A personal of Frontier Corps was martyred and another sustained injuring when militants from across the border opened fire at a check post in Kurram area on Sunday. Sources said that the incident occurred on Khataka Check Post where shots were fired from adjacent Khost province of Afghanistan at 6:40am. As a result, an FC man identified as Lance Naik Rahmanullah was martyred and another sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.–Staff Reporter