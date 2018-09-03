Share:

BUREWALA - The police claimed to have recovered a 12-year-old boy from the illegal-confinement of his father who had fettered his son after developing difference with his wife.

According to police, the boy was recovered from Gulshan-e-Wahab Town, Gaggo Mandi. According to details, Jahanzeb, resident of Gulshan-e-Wahab Town, had allegedly chained his 12-year-old child after developing differences with his wife. People of the area reported the matter to local police which after a successful raid, recovered the detainee.

The child told the police that his father tortured him on a regular basis. Jahazeb, however, claimed that he had chained his son in the house as punishment for not going to school. The Gaggo Mandi Police have taken the child into custody and started further investigation.