KARACHI - Six-member delegation of China led by Dean of Tsinghua University, China Prof Yan Xuetong met with the Karachi University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan at his office on Sunday.

The delegation deliberated on the purpose of this visit which was to take the opinion of intellectual community of the country on what measures should be taken to improve bilateral relations between Pak China relations and what psychological effects of CPEC will be there. There is a strong cultural linkage between Pakistani and Chinese nation which must be improved and such policies must be devised.

“CPEC is a historic and most important milestone in Pak-China relations which will not only provide immense employment opportunities to Pakistani citizens but underdeveloped areas of the country will experience massive development. CPEC will play a vital role in eradication of poverty from the country and Pakistan will take technological help from China. CPEC is an important change maker with regards to political economy on the global front”, added VC Dr Khan.