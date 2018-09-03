Share:

Islamabad - A girl has alleged that she was raped by some unknown person in the jungle near Edhi Home in sector H-9. Sara Rubab Iqbal, a resident of Rawalpindi Cantt approached the Industrial Area police with a complaint that she got off a metro bus at Khayaban-e-Johar Metro Bus Station on August 29 at around 10 pm and started walking towards Edhi Home when some unknown person aged around 25 suddenly appeared from the buses and overpowered her. He, according to the complainant, took her in the nearby jungle at gun point and raped her there. She further stated in her application to the police that she can recognize the accused once he is brought before her for identification. She said that the accused also tore apart her clothes before raping her. The police have registered a case under section 376 of the PPC and further investigation is underway. According to the police, the medical examination of the victim has been carried out, however, no arrest has been made so far, in connection with the crime.