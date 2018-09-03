Share:



An Iraqi protester rolls a burning tire during clashes with security forces following a demonstration outside the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra



Iraqi protesters gesture and chant slogans as they gather in a demonstration outside the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra



Iraqi protesters chant slogans and wave a large national flag as they gather in a demonstration outside the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra



Iraqi protesters chant slogans and wave a large national flag as they gather in a demonstration outside the local government headquarters in the southern city of Basra