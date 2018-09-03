Share:

ISLAMABAD - Preparations to observe the Defence and Martyrs Day of Pakistan to pay homage to the martyrs on September 6 are in swing.

Meanwhile, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor has appreciated the role of Pakistani media in highlighting sacrifices of martyrs for the sake of motherland. In a tweet message on Sunday, he thanked the media for its role, saying it has played a key role in informing the nation.The DG ISPR also shared a video on his official twitter, in which prominent anchorpersons can be seen paying tribute to martyrs and expressing love for the country. In background of the video, a song filled with patriotism can also be heard.­