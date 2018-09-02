Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly denounced the Indian policies of repression to crush the genuine movement of Kashmiri people.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Deputy Chairman, National Front Altaf Hussain Wani said that apart from hundreds of thousands of forces which are deployed in the disputed occupied territory, India has activated its institutions like NIA and ED to muzzle the genuine aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Wani said that these Indian institutions had already jailed leaders like National Front Chairman Nayeem Khan, and recently they arrested Syed Shakeel Yousuf, who is the son of United Jihad Council chief Syed Salahuddin Ahmad. Salahuddin’s one son Syed Shahid Yousuf is already languishing in Tihar jail after he was arrested by NIA.

“This is a clear indication how New Delhi is using its institutions against the genuine resistance leadership of Kashmiri people who demand for their political rights accepted at international level”, the Kashmiri leader said.

Killing pro-freedom people, filling jails and using institutions to silence genuine voices in the disputed region can only worsen the situation. New Delhi needs to read the writing on wall and accept the historical facts about the internationally recognised Kashmir dispute for a peaceful, prosperous and stable south Asian region, Wani said.

He said that different ploys have been employed in the disputed territory to force the people into submission by crushing their rights. He strongly condemned the arrest of a Journalist, Asif Sultan by police and Book him under fabricated cases.

He said that Journalists in Kashmir have been working in a very hostile situation created by the men in uniform and other government agencies.