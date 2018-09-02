Share:

KHANEWAL-A man attempted suicide after poisoning his two children. One of the children breathed his lost in Nishtar Hospital Multan while the man and the other child have been admitted in the hospital.

According to rescue and police sources, the incident occurred in Mulla Pur area in the remit of Kabirwala City Police.

Rana Waqas gave poisonous pills to his two children - Abdul Muqeet and Abdul Mueez and later consumed the poison, reportedly, over domestic problems and poverty.

The three were rushed to Nishtar Hospital Multan where five-year-old Abdul Muqeet breathed his lost. Condition of Rana Waqas and his other child, however, is stated to be out of danger. According to neighbours, wife of Rana Waqas had died a month ago and now he wanted to contract second marriage.

After autopsy, the police handed over the dead body of the child to his maternal uncle Dilawar Ali. An FIR under Sections 302 and 325 has been registered against Rana Waqas and the police took him into custody from the hospital.