KARACHI: Mayor Wasim Akhtar has directed the anti-encroachments department to continue its action against all encroachments. Strict action will be taken against the officer or staff of the department if any complaints are received that they are helping establishment of encroachments in the city.

“We want to make this city beautiful and encroachment free and we need joint effort for this purpose,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing to an Eid Milan party of the anti encroachments department of KMC. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saifur Rehamn, also attend the programme.

The mayor said that it was necessary that all the officers and staff perform their duty well and in accordance to their job. He said no pressure be taken and continue the operation against encroachments in the city so that city could be made encroachments free as soon as possible.–Staff Reporter

He said that it is not right to block the way or put hurdles in the way of pedestrians in front the shops and markets and it is illegal. He warns those who establish encroachments that they stop this or action will be taken against them for establishment of encroachments. Encroachments free as soon as possible. He said that it is not right to block the way or put hurdles in the way of pedestrians in front the shops and markets and it is illegal. He warns those who establish encroachments that they stop this or action will be taken against them for this.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Saif ur Rehamn said that encroachment must be removed from city to make the city better. He said that people are need encroachment free roads and footpaths. He said that we are working for city and action with will be taking against encroachment.