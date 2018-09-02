Share:

HAFIZABAD-A minor girl was allegedly abducted, ravished and raped by a fiendish man over old enmity in village Thatha Aasian. Police have arrested accused Zafar Iqbal and his wife Zohra Bibi under section 376 PPC.

The accused had an old enmity with the family of Mazhar Iqbal of Thatha Aasian village and to take revenge, Zafar Iqbal and Zohra Bibi planned to abduct Tayaba Shahzadi (10), a student of second grade. On the day of occurrence, Zohra visited the school of the victim and lured her away to her house where Zafar Iqbal allegedly criminally assaulted her forcibly.

Attracted by the shrieks of the victim, Riasat Ali, Humayun and some other neighbours rushed to the spot and shifted the unconscious victim to her house. According to the complainant, the accused also threatened him of dire consequences if he dared to take legal action against him.

The victim was shifted to the hospital and according to medical legal report the victim was raped.