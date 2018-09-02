Share:

FAISALABAD-A meeting of Divisional Peace Committee was held at Circuit House with the divisional commissioner in the chair to review the security arrangements for Muharram.

Besides Commissioner Asif Iqbal Ch, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad, CPO Ishfaq Ahmad Khan, Addl. Commissioner Coordination Rai Wajid Ali and other officers were also present.

The meeting was attended by Qari Yasin Zafar, Syed Muhammad Jafar Naqvi, Aslam Bhalli, Syed Tjamal Hussain Zaidi, Mufti Abdul Moeed Asad, Masudul Hassan Tirmzi, Maulana Zahid Anwar, Moulana Naseer ud Din Naseer, Maulana Hameedud Din Rizvi, Mumtaz Hussain Gondal, Mufti Muhammad Aslam, Kh. Ameenud Din, Maulana Muhammad Khalil Ashrafi, Haji Muhammad Raza Shah, Sahibzada Mansha Saliq, Maulana Hamza Balori, Maulana Khalid Mehmud Azimabadi and others.

The divisional commissioner welcomed the members of Divisional Peace Committee, and said that religious harmony is vital to keep the law & order intact during Muharramul Harram. He urged the Ulema of all sects to forge unity among their ranks and play a key role for promoting tolerance, love, mutual respect and cooperation, and foil any conspiracy against peace. He said that a vigilant eye be kept on the anti-social elements and fiery speakers not be invited to avoid religious hatred.

He said that positive proposals and suggestions would be welcomed for further improvement in Muharram security plan and other arrangements. He said that patchworks of the roads on the roots of Muharram processions, cleanliness, removal of the encroachments and other necessary arrangements would be made for the smooth observance of Muharramul Harram.

The RPO gave the credit to the Ulema for maintaining peace, and said that the police security arrangements could not be made successful without the vibrant cooperation of Ulema and community. He said that Muharram Control Room would remain operational for the monitoring of security arrangements and the police would fulfil their responsibilities for maintaining peace during Muharram.

During the meeting the members of Divisional Peace Committee pledged their full cooperation for maintaining peace and religious harmony. They identified some issues and gave different proposals for the removal of irritants to implement the security plan . At the end prayer was offered for the peaceful observance of Muharram and prosperity of the country.