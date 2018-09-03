Share:

Islamabad - Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Jawad Rafique Malik has underlined the importance of planting saplings on an emergency basis to further improve the environment in the country. Addressing a ceremony held here under the auspices of federal government’s initiative “Plant for Pakistan 2018”, he noted that plantation of trees was the only solution to overcome environmental issues. The Chairman said that trees not only help make the environment pleasant but also tackles the issue of floods. He said planting trees was our national duty.

He sought cooperation of the entire nation for the success of the tree plantation drive. The Chairman further stressed the need to adopt a monitoring system for growth of saplings. He instructed strict supervision of saplings from plantation till growth. Member Admin Ali Sher Mehsud said that following directives of the federal government, NHA has planned well to plant trees at a national level. He added that saplings are being planted at Islamabad, Multan, Hyderabad-Karachi motorway (M-9), M-1 Burhan interchange and Chungi no 26 (N-5) Rawalpindi while the target of planting over 7000 saplings has been achieved.

Earlier, GM Islamabad Airport Manzoor Ahmed Arbab, Project Director Samiullah Chatham briefed that over 5000 saplings would be planted from Chungi no 26 till the jurisdiction of the airport. They added that 1.5 billion trees tsunami drive would be preceded with optimism.

