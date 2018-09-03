Share:

Rwalpindi - Pakistan is at risk of water scarcity and is among the 36 most water-stressed countries in the world. This is an alarming indicator of falling into the category of water-stressed countries with continuation of the trend ultimately leading to water scarcity.

Pakistan is on the seventh position in the list of the ten countries which have been badly affected by the climate change. The remedy to mitigate the impact of climate change undoubtedly lies in planting more and more trees.

This was stated by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Zahid Latif Khan while addressing the standing committee on environment here at Chamber house, informed a spokesman on Sunday. About 6 to 10 degree centigrade temperature can be reduced in different parts of the country by planting trees following the international concept of urban forestry, he added. The RCCI chief said that traders are ready to join government for its efforts to address climate change through various steps including tree plantation, banning plastic bags and use of renewable energy. RCCI through its industry-academia linkage program will initiate an awareness campaign and will organize seminars and workshops to make Pakistan greener, he further added. Later, RCCI President Zahid Latif Khan planted a sapling at the Chamber lawn to mark the monsoon plantation drive.