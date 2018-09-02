Share:

GUJRANWALA-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed seven food outlets for lack of food safety standards during raids in different areas here the other day.

Following directives of the PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, PFA food safety teams carried out a massive crackdown and visited dozens of food points in various localities. According to details, the authority sealed three bakeries, two fat-rendering units, a restaurant and pan shop. The PFA officials also unearthed Bhutto Fat-Rendering Unit in Gujranwala and another unit in Lala Musa.

The action was taken against them on the tip-off of PFA vigilance cell and authority caught red-handed both units for illegally extracting oil from the animal fats and filth. The teams discovered unavailability of record, stinky environment and poor sanitation on the premises. The PFA Gujranwala team also registered a case against Bhutto fat-rendering unit in the respective police station.