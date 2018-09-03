Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its special drive on substandard manufacturing kulfi units on the second day on Sunday. The authority sealed 24 food businesses and penalised 51 food business operators for violating the provincial food law.

Food safety teams under the supervision of food safety officers (FSOs) visited kulfi production units from Lahore to Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur to Rawalpindi.

PFA DG Muhammad Usman said that as many as 188 production houses were inspected on the second day of the drive in Punjab. Briefed about the activity of PFA, he said that PFA has inspected 57 kulfi production units in Lahore Region among 10 sealed, 15 penalized and 25 served with warning notices.

In Rawalpindi Region, PFA sealed four kulfa production units, 16 FBOs penalized and served notices for improvement on 26 units. As well as, food safety teams charged 20 food business operators with heavy fine tickets in South Region, and served notices on 32 outlets and sealed 10 production units.

DG said that people purchased hundreds of thousands kulfi on daily basis throughout the Punjab which effects on the health of consumers especially children. He said that the use of substandard and poor quality ingredients causes of health diseases. He informed that several units were deceiving customers by fixing wrong shelf life on the packing. The crackdown would be continued till the elimination of adulterers in Punjab.