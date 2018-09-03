Share:

MULTAN - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested three alleged terrorists and recovered four hand-grenades and other arms from them. Acting on a tip-off, a CTD team raided a point near Basti Shorkot and managed to arrest the terrorists identified as Muhammad Iqbal, Usman Zia and Hasnain Moawia. Sources said that the alleged terrorists were planning to launch attacks on September 6.

The terrorists were shifted to unknown place.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam appreciated the team of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) for arresting three terrorists after a successful operation near Basti Shorkot in Multan.

He directed that search, sweep and combing operations should speed up in all the districts of the province. He said that in order to maintain peaceful environment the teams of CTD should keep a keen vigilance over defunct organisations and continue intelligence based operations against anti-social elements.

He directed the Addl IG CTD to utilise all available resources to exterminate terrorists and extremists so that lives and property of people could be secured.

The IGP said all teams of CTD should remain active and high alert while performing professional duties to foil any attempt of terrorism.

CTD Multan carried out an intelligence based operation and foiled heinous attempt of terrorist attack on September 6 in Multan by arresting three dangerous terrorists of defunct organisation with weapons and ammunition.

A spokesperson for CTD said during initial investigation from these arrested terrorists, it has been revealed that these terrorists had planned to target sensitive installations and law enforcement institutions, however, their plan has been failed as a result of a successful operation by CTD after getting intelligence from credible source and conducting intelligence based operation against them. However, the case of this incident has been registered in CTD police station Multan for further investigation.