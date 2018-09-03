Share:

LAHORE - After battling for life for more than 48 hours, a seven-year-old rape victim died at a hospital in Lahore on Sunday.

The child, identified as Farman, was admitted to hospital after being stabbed by alleged rapists a couple of days ago in the Shera Kot police precincts. Police said two men slit open the throat of the victim as he made hue and cry when he was overpowered by them in the fields.

On Thursday, Farman was playing in the fields while her aunt was washing clothes at a tub well. All of a sudden, two men abducted the child and took him to a deserted place where they tried to rape him.

“As the child made hue and cry, the abductors tortured him and then slit his throat open with a knife. They fled instantly after leaving the victim in a pool of blood,” a police investigator said. Some passersby rushed to the site and shifted the boy to the hospital where he expired on early Sunday.

Following his death, dozens of people mostly relatives of the victim took to street to condemn the brutal killing. The protesters blocked the Babu Sabu interchange by placing the dead body in the middle of the road. They also chanted slogans against the police and demanded the government to bring the culprits to justice.

“Why the killed my innocent son? We want justice and the killers must be given exemplary punishment,” the victim’s mother said with sobbing eyes. The poor woman also told reporters that the police had arrested one of the rapists soon after the incident but later he was released from the lock-up.

Heavy police contingents including senior officers reached the spot and held a series of negotiations with the relatives of the victim. They also assured the family that they killers would be brought to justice very soon.

The protest and roadblock caused worst traffic mess for several hours in the entire locality. Also, the protest disrupted the traffic flow at the city’s main entry point – Babu Sabu interchange– as long queues of vehicles were seen on the national highways. The protesters later left the place and took the dead body to their home for burial on Sunday evening. The child was buried at a local graveyard amid tears and screaming late Sunday.

The latest child rape and murder incident sent a shocking wave across the metropolis.

A police official last night told The Nation that one of the killers was already in police custody. The main suspect was identified by police as 30-year-old Nazim Sheikh who killed the child along with his accomplice. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accomplice of the alleged killer but he was still at large.

Earlier, the police had registered a murder case against the accused on the complaint of father of the child. Further investigation was underway.

Police sources confirmed that the child was assaulted sexually before the murder. The child’s medical report also confirmed the rape. His body was handed over to his parents after his post-mortem examination.