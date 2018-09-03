Share:

SOUTHAMPTON:- England captain Joe Root said he had dropped down the order in the ongoing fourth Test against India at Southampton because he felt it was in the best interests of the team. Root has been struggling for runs at No 3 this series but it was still a surprise when, after opener Alastair Cook was out in England's second innings on Saturday, Moeen Ali came in ahead of Root, who took the No 4 position. Ali, recalled by England for this match, had made 40 batting at number seven in the hosts' first-innings 246.