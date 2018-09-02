Share:

KARACHI-Hum Style Awards is a night filled with exuberance, euphoria, magic and flamboyance of glitz, glamour and style. It has always been a star-studded affair because of their penchant for bringing some of the biggest Pakistani celebrities together under one roof.

This year’s award ceremony took place at the Expo Centre and the night was marked with some memorable moments. Needless to say our actors left fashion aficionados impressed with their sartorial choices.

From the showbiz industries A-listers to fashion and sports icons, the red carpet was dazzled with some of the biggest names followed by few well-choreographed sizzling performances, one after another.

Once the show began, the audience was ready for great time. Sadly, due to several technical glitches, the show didn’t run as smoothly as expected.

This year HSA tried something unprecedented. HSA gave chance to four young actors – Ahmed Ali Akhbar, Asim Azhar, Syra Shahroz and Ainy Jaffri – to host the film industry’s highest honours. But sadly, all of them badly failed to bring the wow factor in the show.

The script was very poor and nobody could be seen laughing on hosts’ jokes.

Talking to this scribe, Ramsha Azmat, who had came from London to attend the show said, “I came all the way from London considering that it would be that much good as it was in Canada. But I am really disappointed. Look at the hosts they don’t even know how to pull the show. I must say HUM could have told Ahmed Ali Butt to host the show at least he is far better than everyone in Pakistan’s film industry. Only few dance performances throughout the night were well choreographed and entertaining,” she said.

The first round of categories to be presented comprised the Popular (Viewers’ Choice Awards) starting with Fashion: Best Model Female, which was presented by Ayesha Omar and Shoaib Akhtar to Anum Malik whereas the best male model award was given to Aimen Khan.

The second category was of Best Hair & Makeup artiste and the award was given to Qasim Liaquat.

The next segment began with an embracing technical glitch, the music suddenly stopped during the performance of Amna Ilyas, who was about to enter the stage in great style. It is only for the readers as when the people will see the awards after editing it would be the most perfect style.

After this dance took off the next award was presented by Shehzad Noor and Tapu Javeri for the best fashion photographer and the award went to MHM.

Fahmeen Ansari and Yaseer Aziz Dar bagged the award for rising star whereas the retail brand of the year award went to Khaadi.

Popular stars Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz performed together for the very first time in an awards show. The very versatile Mohsin Abbas Haider was seen with Amna Ilyas and Sadaf Kanwal and actor Feroze Khan delivered a power-packed solo performance.

The award for most Stylish Actress Television went to Iqra Aziz while the Most Stylish Actress Film was bagged by Hania Aamir. Mahira Khan got the Style icon award.

Timeless beauty award was presented to Zeba Bakhtiar. The steamiest performance of finale was given Farhan Saeed and Iqra Aziz.

Outstanding contribution to music award was presented to the music guru’s Faisal Kapadia and Bilal Maqsood of Strings band.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Muhammad Amir won the ‘Most Stylish Sports Personality’ award whereas the designer of the year lawn winner was Elan.

Winners List

Best model female Anam Malik

Best model male Aimal Khan

Hair and make up artist Qasim Liaquat

Fashion photographer of the year MHM

Designer of the year - lawn Elan

Most stylish television host Ayesha Omar

Most stylish performer female Hadiqa Kiani

Most stylish performer male Umair Jaswal

Most stylish sports personality Mohammed Aamir

Style icon 2018 Mahira Khan

Timless beauty award Zeba Bakhtiar

Outstanding contribution to music Strings

Most Stylish Actress Television Iqra Aziz

Most Stylish Actor Television Adnan Siddiqui

Most Stylish Actress Film Hania Aamir

Most Stylish Actor Film Ali Rehman