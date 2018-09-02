Share:

HAFIZABAD-The middlemen of fruit and vegetable market Kolo Road protested against the anti-trader policy of Market Committee and called upon the authorities to withdraw the notices issued to demolish the sheds in front of their shops.

President of the Fruit and Vegetable Market Association Mehar Arshad Mahmood said that Market Committee should have constructed sheds in front of the shops to save them from rain and sunshine but the Market Committee failed to provide the facility. Thereupon, the traders themselves constructed the sheds on self-help basis but now in order to harass them it issued notices to demolish the shades. He also alleged that the employees of the market committee were extracting ‘bhatta’ from them. He said that if the notices were not withdrawn shortly, the middlemen would be constrained to stage shutter down strike to protest against the highhandedness.

Burglars stormed into the house of Rao Kashif in Mohallah Bahawalpura and made off with gold ornaments and a sum of Rs300.000.

Meanwhile, a villager of Kotli Amir Singh was deprived of his bike, cell phone and cash by two unidentified bandits near the unmanned railway gate in Saddar police station area. Victim Waseem Ahmad of Kotli Amir Singh was on way to Hafizabad on a bike and when he reached near unmanned railway gate, two armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away his bike, cell phone and cash.

The incidents of thefts, burglary, cattle-lifting, dacoity and bike-snatching have been increased in the area for the past over a month which created sense of insecurity among the citizens. The citizens have called upon the DPO to intensify patrolling particularly during nights to prevent the increasing trend of such incidents.

Admin for protecting

workers’ rights

The officers of social security and labour departments were directed by the district administration to implement the law regarding protection of rights of workers.

Addressing a meeting, DC Adnan Arshad said that it was bounden duty and moral obligation of the officials to ensure the economic rights of the workers particularly of brick kiln labourers. The officers of social security and Labour Departments told the DC that the registration of workers serving in different factories and brick kilns have been made and they were facilitated in getting adequate wages. They further told him that 1519 siblings of brick kilns workers were being provided with education, books, uniforms, school bags, shoes through the Khidmat Cards. The DC directed the officers to resolves the complaints of brick kiln workers without further delay.

SIX RELEASED

Efforts were being made to encourage the under-trial prisoners to abide by Islamic teachings so as to make them useful and law-abiding citizens after their imprisonment, District and Sessions Judge Azizullah Kallu said.

He said that the under-trial prisoners have also their due rights and directed the judicial officers to ensure the protection of their basic rights particularly provision of quality food, medical treatment and other legal facilities. Moreover, they should hold programmes for the reformation of the prisoners. He also released six prisoners involved in petty cases on their personal surety.