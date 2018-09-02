Share:

BERLIN: Irish rock group U2 was forced to cut short a concert in Berlin before thousands of fans after performing only a few songs when lead singer Bono lost his voice. "We're so sorry for tonight's cancellation," the group said in a statement on its website about the Saturday night show. "Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice." "We don't know what has happened and we're taking medical advice." It was the second and last concert by the group in the German capital as part of its "Experience + Innocence" tour.