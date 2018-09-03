Share:

SHIKARPUR - A married woman allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her home at her native village Shah Marfani over domestic issues in the limits of Ghari Yasin Police Station, approximately 40 kilometers from here, on Sunday.

According to details, a married woman identified as Ms Salma, 20, allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her house over trivial domestic issues.

Following on the information area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Taluka Hospital Ghari Yasin for autopsy and handed over to her relatives after conducting postmortem examination.

A case was yet to be registered till filling of this news story.