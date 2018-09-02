Share:

SADIQABAD: A woman sought police’s help against her family members whom she accused of threatening her with death for contracting love marriage here the other day. Talking to media at Sadiqabad tehsil court, Rabia Bibi, resident of Kot Sabzal, maintained that she married M Ramazan according to her own will. She alleged that her relatives including Jalil Ahmed, Khalil Ahmed, Rab Nawaz, and Nazia Bibi were hurling life threats her and her husband. She demanded Punjab Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar and the police high-ups provide protection to her and her husband.