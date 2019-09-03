Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), under the directions of IPC Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, is conducting games will organise 1st Quaid-e-Azam Special Olympics and Paralympics Games from September 4 to 5 here at Pakistan Sports Complex. PSB DDG Technical and Training Muhammad Azam Dar informed this while talking to The Nation on Monday. He said more than 150 special persons and Paralympics in five disciplines, including athletics, badminton, bocce, table tennis and tug-of-war, will be seen in action during the two-day extravaganza. These games will provide encouragement to the special youth persons and Paralympics. Moreover, the games would also be a source of spotting new talent of special persons for further grooming as they regularly participate in international mega events of special persons and Para Asian Games and Paralympics. The athletics events of both male and female will be contested in 100 metres, 50 metres, 25 metres, shot put and long jump, while badminton male and female (singles & doubles), table tennis (singles) and bocce will also be organized. The qualified technical officials will conduct the local mega event.

The PSB also conducted and sponsored the coaching course for the Games on Monday here at Pakistan Sports Complex and 50 male and female coaches attended the theory and practical sessions. They were informed about games rules and training issues of special persons and Paralympics athletes. Akbar Ali Mughal, Saud Khan and Shamaila Irum delivered lectures.