Share:

SARGODHA - The Livestock officials claimed to have seized 320 kilogram of unhygienic stinky meat from downtown area of the city here on Monday. Livestock team conducted raid on a butcher’s shop situated at Milad Chowk in the remit of the Sargodha City Police.

The raiding team recovered 320kg of unhygienic meat which was late disposed of by the livestock staffers. The police have filed a case against the butcher.