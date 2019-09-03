Share:

MIRPUR - The AJK High Court Bar Association (HCBA) on Monday called upon the world powers and human rights champions to immediately move for the resolution of Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions to avert nuclear conflict between the two nuclear neighbours - India and Pakistan.

Addressing a crowded news conference here at Kashmir Press Club, AJK HCBA President Raja Khalid Mahmood said that the continued hostile and stubborn attitude of India towards Kashmir issue - especially the stabbing of international norms and commitments including UN resolutions through scraping of special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, have put the global peace in general and South Asia in particular at stake.

The AJK HCBA chief was flanked by Kashmiri legal experts including former secretary generals of AJK SCBA Mian Sultan Mahmood and Sardar Shehzad Ahmed, former secretary general Mirpur DBA Raja Imtiaz Hussain, Joint Secretary AJK HCBA Umair Gulzareen and Sardar Majid Ali Khan. On the occasion, the senior legal experts expressed grave concern over the ongoing siege, communication blockade and India’s state-sponsored repression against innocent and defenseless civilians in occupied Jammu & Kashmir. They vehemently condemned the continued curfew in occupied valley, restrictions on information and human rights violations committed by the Indian occupying troops. Raja Khalid Mahmood said that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between India and Pakistan. “Rather it is an internationally-acknowledged issue of human rights which involved the fate of over 16 million people of Jammu & Kashmir state - who were assured to be granted their birth right to decide about their destine through a free and fair plebiscite - as enshrined in the UN resolutions”, he underlined. “Kashmir issue can much more and better muster world’s sympathy for its early solution if it is raised being a human rights issue of the right to self-determination - which India is denying at the might of her military power in occupied Jammu Kashmir since last 72 years”, Khalid emphasized.

The AJK HCBA president expressed satisfaction over the sitting Pakistan government’s untiring sincere efforts at diplomatic front for securing support and sympathies of the international community for early peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue. He said that in the aftermath of abrogation of the special status of the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir, there is no any constitution in the held Jammu Kashmir state at present. In such circumstances, the AJK government should announce extending its constitution and constitutional jurisdiction to the entire Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state - being the representative government of all regions of the disintegrated disputed Jammu Kashmir state including Indian occupied Kashmir valley, Jammu and Ladaakh region as well as Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit / Baltistan.

On the occasion, the former AJK SCBA expressed concern over fast deteriorating situation in occupied Kashmir where more than 9 million Kashmiri Muslims have been caged under the sinister move of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim-majority disputed occupied state.

“India is committing the worst human rights abuses in Kashmir”, he asserted, adding that time has come for the UN, the international community and Western countries to move beyond condemnation and directly impose economic sanctions on India. Sultan called upon the comity of nations including the international forums claiming to be the champions of human rights to take immediate notice of the increased human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir where India has unleashed the reign of history’s worst state terrorism at the might of her military troops since past 72 years.