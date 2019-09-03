Share:

LAHORE - Condemning brutal murder of Dr Mubashar Farooq, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital GMI Prof Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar and MS Dr Mahmood Salahuddin have demanded early arrest of culprits. Dr Mubashar Farooq, a PG trainee at PGMI/LGH, was shot dead in the Sadar Police Station Phoolnagar jurisdiction a few days back when he was going to native town after performing duties. His dead body was recovered from a graveyard the next morning. Prof Zafar expressed sorrow and grief over the tragic incident and prayed that the Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family.