Share:

ISLAMABAD-After months’ long cold war between the Capital Development Authority and Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, the Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA came in front of each other on Monday.

The MCI headed by the Mayor of Islamabad was established under the Local Government Act in result of direct elections in capital city. Later, a number of directorates previously controlled by CDA were either fully or partially devolved to MCI in 2015.

Initially, there was a tug of war between the high ups of CDA and the newly-formed local government but the previous government had appointed Mayor Shaikh Ansar Aziz as Chairman CDA as well for the unification of powers, who was later ousted by Islamabad High Court.

Since formation of new government last year, there is a cold war between both the organisations over the use of authority i.e. transfer/postings and disciplinary actions. However, the CDA directly attempted to take all affairs in its hands on Monday and wrote a letter to the chief officer MCI barring him from making posting/transfers of employees and initiating disciplinary actions against them.

The letter referred around five months old directions of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and asked the chief officer to not make transfers and postings going forward, practically leaving the Mayor handicapped to run the MCI’s affairs.

The move came after the workers’ union protest in front of Mayor’s office at Melody Market, who were agitating against suspension of their six colleagues deputed at Marghazar Zoo.

Sources revealed that the workers union and Chairman CDA were on same page against the Mayor and moving ahead with a joint strategy. Moreover, an earlier decision of the Mayor Islamabad to put field staff of environment wing on disposal of respective union council’s chairmen has also prompted workers union to go against him.

Meanwhile, the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed also directed the environment wing on Monday to clear wild growth/vegetation from all parks, grounds, green belts, sectors, business centers within next five days, which means he directly took control over the wing under the jurisdiction of the MCI.

A press statement issued by CDA stated that the Islamabad administration had been directed to coordinate with Environment and Sanitation wings of MCI and concerned formations of the CDA for removal of wild bushes/vegetation and overall cleanliness of the city in connection with ongoing clean and green campaign.

Initial funds have been allocated by the CDA for repair/maintenance of machinery of Environment Wing while assistant commissioners have been directed to ensure cleanliness, removal of wild growth from their respective areas as well as issue notices and impose fine on the elements involved in littering.

Strict instructions have been issued that the task of removal of wild growth from the parks, sectors, green belts, along the avenues and from all over the city must be completed within the five days.