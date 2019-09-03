Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Syed Zulfikar Shah Monday lambasted the federal government for not allowing their women wing President Faryal Talpur to attend Sindh Assembly session and carrying out ‘political victimisation’ against them.

Speaking on a point of order during the assembly sitting, Zulfikar said attending the assembly session was a right of Faryal and she should be permitted to come and attend the session. “If Javed Hanif of the opposition could participate in the session on production order, why not Faryal,” the PPP member asked.

He said that the PPP Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was suffering heart disease yet was he was being ‘targeted’. “The federal government will be responsible, if anything happened to Zardari,” he warned. He was of the view that Zardari was not allowed to meet even his daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari in the jail, adding that Asifa was mistreated when she met to meet her father.

The PPP lawmaker went on to say there had been rumors since long that the Sindh government would be toppled, adding that not a single MPA of the party would go against their leadership. “There is no forward block in the party and we all are soldiers of Bhutto,” he added.

Separately, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Parliamentary Leader Mufti Muhammad Qasim said although the entire Karachi was facing sewerage issues but the situation was worst in his constituency Baldia Town. He said that during rainfall, sewerage water entered the mosque premises, making it very difficult for Namazis to offer prayer.

“Whenever we approach the representatives, they refuse to carry out cleaning work and maintain it is not their job,” he added. He also asked the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani to take prayer break during the sitting so as the members could perform prayer. “We go to offer prayer during the sitting but miss the proceedings in the meantime therefore we should have a break for prayer,” he suggested. Durrani recommended Qasim that he could bring an amendment in the rules in this regard.

Responding to the TPL Parliamentary Leader, Information Minister Saeed Ghani, who also held the Local Government Department previously, admitted that there were issues in some areas and said that the provincial government was taking measures for the betterment. He said that the Sindh government and World Bank agreed to overhaul the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, hoping that many issues would be resolved after that.

Separately, Shahzad Qureshi of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf demanded to form Joint Investigation Team to probe the death of a 11-year old boy who was drowned inside a private school.

Legislation

Separately, Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh introduced The Coastal Development Authority (amendment) Bill, 2019. “The existing jurisdiction of the coastal development authority is extended only to coastal areas of the districts Thatta, Sujawal and Badin areas of the province. In order to extend the jurisdiction of the authority to the coastal areas of the entire province, it is expedient to suitably amend the coastal development authority act 1994,” the statement of objects and reasons of the bill read.

Later, the assembly session that lasted over 80 days and was spanned over two parliamentary years prorogued by the speaker.