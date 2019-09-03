Share:

SIALKOT - Instead of arranging a building for schoolchildren, the management of Govt Primary School Ghalla Mandi, Daska has shifted classes of the students to a nearby Janazgah.

According to the survey conducted by this correspondent, the Buildings Department had declared the building of Govt Primary School Ghalla Mandi, Daska as dangerous a few years ago, advising the officials of Sialkot Education Department to ensure early evacuation of schoolchildren from the school building to avert any untoward incident.

However, the school management continued schooling in the building. One roof of a classroom collapsed during these summer vacation, averting any life loss there. Schools were open after summer vacation on August 16, 2019. On the opening of the school after summer vacation, first the school teachers forced the students to sit in the streets around the school premises.

Later, the school management found these streets insecure for the students and shifted them to a nearby Janazgah, adjacent to a graveyard.

Parents of the students said that getting education while sitting beside graves was itself very scary for everyone, adding that the school management had forced their children to get education there.