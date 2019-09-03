Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the core issue of Kashmir has been highlighted at different international forums due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He asserted that nefarious Indian design of revoking the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir has threatened the future of the entire region. “India is committing unabated atrocities against Kashmiris because of their affiliation with Islam. It is regrettable that Indian stubbornness and barbarity has threatened the regional peace,” he added. He said that India cannot deceive the world as international opinion was developing in favour of Kashmiris. He said India should fully understand that its sly scheming won’t work anymore because the world is raising a strong voice in favour of Kashmiris. Freedom of Kashmir is nearer, he said. The time is not far when the Modi government will burn in the fire of fanaticism as its bigotry will result in Balkanization of India, concluded the chief minister.

SHEHZAD ROY MEETS CM: The founder of Zindagi Trust Shehzad Roy called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and apprised him of the performance of the Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the Punjab government introduced reforms in the education sector. Giving detail of his government’s efforts, Buzdar said that syllabus was being modernized and funds had been provided to schools to meet their needs. He maintained that e-transfer policy has been introduced that has given the facility of online transfer to teachers. This step has helped in maintaining transparency, merit and saving time, he said. He said that providing quality education to the youth is an important agenda of the government. Buzdar said that district-level schools will be made centres of excellence and the cooperation of Zindgi Trust will be welcomed in this regard. He said that southern Punjab schools were being shifted to solar energy as it is a beneficial investment to secure future of the country. “This programme is being moved forward speedily keeping in view its importance,” he said.

“We can give a bright future to the new generation by investing in the educational sector. The Insaf Afternoon School Programme is an innovative project of the PTI government, which will help educate out-of-school children,” he said. Minister for School Education Murad Raas and secretary (schools) were also present on the occasion.