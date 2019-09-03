Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan Cabinet was briefed on Monday about the Ehsaas Program of the federal government, chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan.

The briefing was given by Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation who was on a two-day visit to Quetta to raise awareness about Ehsaas Program and forge partnership with the provincial government.

The Cabinet took keen interest in Ehsaas program and had several questions about the new national socio-economic registry survey which was underway to identify the poor, said a press release.

Dr. Nishtar briefed the Cabinet about Prime Minister’s priority programme ‘One Window Ehsaas’ and outlined many initiatives including Kifalat, Tahafuz, National Poverty Graduation Initiative, and online free resources that would be extended to provinces.

She emphasized that the new programme would benefit all provinces.

The Chief Minister’s team explained about the social welfare programme in the pipeline with the government of Balochistan and expressed a keen interest to collaborate.

Dr Sania Nishtar also briefed the Cabinet about the new Solutions Innovation Challenge Policy being launched shortly to develop solutions at scale for the poor by partnering with the private sector.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Nishtar met CM Balochistan and briefed him about the innovations in PSDP process that Balochistan had spearheaded and the new instruments of social protection.

Both agreed to explore collaboration in the area of Balochistan’s Awami Endowment Fund and ‘Ehsaas Tahafuz’, as well as in the area of provincial finance commission which was Ehsaas policy area number 8.