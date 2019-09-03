Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The cabinet will discuss an eight-point agenda, which will include the prime minister taking the cabinet into confidence about the closure of Pakistani airspace to India amid the situation in Kashmir.

The cabinet will also give approval for the appointment of Federal Minister Fahmida Mirza as chairperson of the Federal Land Commission, along with the appointment of private members in railway board and establishing a committee for finalizing the first Islamic calendar. The meeting will also give approval for the Real Estate Regulation and Development Ordinance 2019.

The cabinet is also expected to review the proposal to regularize thousands of daily wages employees working in the federal educational institutions during today’s meeting.