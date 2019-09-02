Share:

KARACHI - The final round of Stimulus -ClimateLaunchpad green business ideas competition with a primary focus on identifying climate change solutions, was held in Karachi on August 31. The competition attracted 100 clean-tech entrepreneurs from across the country who submitted their applications and the top 20 teams competed to determine two best teams that will represent Pakistan at the Global Final competition later this year. ClimateLaunchpad is the world’s largest green business ideas competition with the mission to unlock the world’s clean-tech potential that addresses climate change. Pakistan is participating for the first time in the ClimateLaunchpad program along with 50+ countries.