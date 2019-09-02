Share:

Not so long ago deaths of two children were reported due to consumption of contaminated food. Food safety is a global concern as its absence is the reason for death of more than 600 million people annually. Unfortunately Pakistan is one of the top ranking countries where food safety is still a major concern and very little work is being done to handle the calamity, often by NGO’s and private companies or individuals. It is the reason that 7th June, 2019 was announced as World’s Food Safety Day to generate a massive campaign regarding importance of food safety . Unsafe food pose serious threat to human health.

More than 200 diseases were found to transmit through food. Apart from affecting heath conditions and increasing mortality rates, it is also responsible for increasing burden of disease. Proper food handling is key to prevent food safety hazards. It is not less than a blessing that a regulatory body exist in Pakistan who actually knows the importance of food safety . It is Punjab Food Authority, who is committed for provision of safe food to consumers. Food standard is monitored from farm to folk level during all stages of food preparation through raids and inspections conducted under the supervision of Director General PFA Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis. Besides strict monitoring, another initiative taken by PFA includes up-gradation of modern food industry through training of food manufactures, workers and food business operators.

We need to understand the fact that public health is inextricably linked with food safety . By improving hygiene and nutritional status of society we can achieve sustainable goals of development. It is our responsibility to adopt healthy hygienic practices while handling food in order to curb the deadly effects of improper food handling as it is might possible that food safety hazards lead to food insecurity.

SYED M. SHAHRYAR HASSAN,

Lahore.